Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

5027 Art St

5027 Art Street · No Longer Available
Location

5027 Art Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Discount / Promo: Take advantage of this limited offer! One time move-in discount of $300 plus rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months sign the lease and move in on or before March 31, 2020.

(For prospective renters, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Beautiful, unfurnished, 3-bedrooms, 1.5-bathroom, single-family home property rental situated on the dynamic College East neighborhood in San Diego.

The airy and bright interior features include polished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and large windows. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with ample space for storing foodstuffs, utensils, etc.; glossy countertop, and refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. The home is readily-installed with forced-air heating, and ceiling fans. Smoking is forbidden in the house. Its exterior, meanwhile, features an awesome huge backyarda cool spot to play with friends or family members. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard (will clean it once a month). Tenant pays electricity, gas, and water.

It comes with an attached garage plus on-street parking (2 parking spots).

Its a pet-friendly home (small or large cats; small dogs) and we ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab this special opportunity and get in touch with us now!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

5027 Art Street is approximately a 14-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the SDSU Transit Center stop.

Nearby parks: Montezuma Park, Scripps Park, Del Cerro Park, and Clay Park.

(RLNE5548006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 Art St have any available units?
5027 Art St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5027 Art St have?
Some of 5027 Art St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 Art St currently offering any rent specials?
5027 Art St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 Art St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5027 Art St is pet friendly.
Does 5027 Art St offer parking?
Yes, 5027 Art St offers parking.
Does 5027 Art St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5027 Art St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 Art St have a pool?
No, 5027 Art St does not have a pool.
Does 5027 Art St have accessible units?
No, 5027 Art St does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 Art St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5027 Art St has units with dishwashers.

