5027 Art St

Discount / Promo: Take advantage of this limited offer! One time move-in discount of $300 plus rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months sign the lease and move in on or before March 31, 2020.



(For prospective renters, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Beautiful, unfurnished, 3-bedrooms, 1.5-bathroom, single-family home property rental situated on the dynamic College East neighborhood in San Diego.



The airy and bright interior features include polished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and large windows. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with ample space for storing foodstuffs, utensils, etc.; glossy countertop, and refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. The home is readily-installed with forced-air heating, and ceiling fans. Smoking is forbidden in the house. Its exterior, meanwhile, features an awesome huge backyarda cool spot to play with friends or family members. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard (will clean it once a month). Tenant pays electricity, gas, and water.



It comes with an attached garage plus on-street parking (2 parking spots).



Its a pet-friendly home (small or large cats; small dogs) and we ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



So, what are you waiting for? Grab this special opportunity and get in touch with us now!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



5027 Art Street is approximately a 14-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the SDSU Transit Center stop.



Nearby parks: Montezuma Park, Scripps Park, Del Cerro Park, and Clay Park.



