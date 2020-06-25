Amenities

5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE Available 08/26/19 Beautiful single story, three bedroom two bath home with a pool. - Wonderful open floor plan in a fantastic location in Clairemont! Single family detached, all on one level. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Open floor plan makes this home great for family living or entertaining. The beautiful kitchen with space for preparing meals. Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven and gas cook top. Lots of cupboard space, and a bar stool eating area. Flat screen TV and fireplace in adjoining living room and spacious dining room area. Two closets in the master. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. The detached 2-car garage including a washer dryer is for tenant use as well as a long driveway. Enjoy entertaining on the back patio with wonderful pool/bbq area and large side yard.

Home is located west of Genesee and in the desirable Mount Street area of Clairemont - close to fabulous beaches, shopping, dining, and more!



One year lease. Tenants pay Cable, Internet, water, trash and SDG&E



Owner provides pool service.



PETS ON APPROVAL WITH ADDITIONAL RENT/DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.



