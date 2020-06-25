All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE

5022 Mount Etna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Mount Etna Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE Available 08/26/19 Beautiful single story, three bedroom two bath home with a pool. - Wonderful open floor plan in a fantastic location in Clairemont! Single family detached, all on one level. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Open floor plan makes this home great for family living or entertaining. The beautiful kitchen with space for preparing meals. Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven and gas cook top. Lots of cupboard space, and a bar stool eating area. Flat screen TV and fireplace in adjoining living room and spacious dining room area. Two closets in the master. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. The detached 2-car garage including a washer dryer is for tenant use as well as a long driveway. Enjoy entertaining on the back patio with wonderful pool/bbq area and large side yard.
Home is located west of Genesee and in the desirable Mount Street area of Clairemont - close to fabulous beaches, shopping, dining, and more!

One year lease. Tenants pay Cable, Internet, water, trash and SDG&E

Owner provides pool service.

PETS ON APPROVAL WITH ADDITIONAL RENT/DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - DO NOT ENTER PROPERTY GROUNDS WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT

Please call us to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4929879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE have any available units?
5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE have?
Some of 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 MOUNT ETNA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
