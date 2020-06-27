All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM

5020 Walter Ave

5020 Walter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5020 Walter Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Turn Key Single story 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in the heart of Allied Gardens. The Beautiful front yard welcomes you to the covered front porch. The Home features; 18x12 Living Room with a picture window overlooking the front yard, a dining room that is open to the living room, dual pane vinyl windows, FAU, ceiling fans, potential RV parking and a brand-new roof. The Kitchen amenities include a small eating nook, knotty pine cabinets, tiled countertops, a laundry room with a utility sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Walter Ave have any available units?
5020 Walter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 Walter Ave have?
Some of 5020 Walter Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 Walter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Walter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Walter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5020 Walter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5020 Walter Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5020 Walter Ave offers parking.
Does 5020 Walter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Walter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Walter Ave have a pool?
No, 5020 Walter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Walter Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 5020 Walter Ave has accessible units.
Does 5020 Walter Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5020 Walter Ave has units with dishwashers.
