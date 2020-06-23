All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5017 College Ave

5017 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5017 College Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Only Blocks from SDSU! This sweet house includes 6 rooms with 2 full bathrooms! At least two of the bedrooms are big enough for doubles. All new re-finished hardwood flooring! Includes all appliances; two Fridges, washer/dryer and Microwave. Granite countertops. Lots of Parking and area for outdoor activities. San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Potential for two doubles comfortably.
$35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount.
For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram and/or Facebook SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 College Ave have any available units?
5017 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 College Ave have?
Some of 5017 College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5017 College Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 College Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5017 College Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5017 College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5017 College Ave does offer parking.
Does 5017 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5017 College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 College Ave have a pool?
No, 5017 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5017 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 5017 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 College Ave has units with dishwashers.
