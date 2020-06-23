5017 College Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Only Blocks from SDSU! This sweet house includes 6 rooms with 2 full bathrooms! At least two of the bedrooms are big enough for doubles. All new re-finished hardwood flooring! Includes all appliances; two Fridges, washer/dryer and Microwave. Granite countertops. Lots of Parking and area for outdoor activities. San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Potential for two doubles comfortably.

$35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount.

