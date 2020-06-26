5011 Kensington Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exquisite Kensington Spanish - This Kensington beauty has been exquisitely restored

3Br-2Ba, 1600 ft.

Refinished dark hardwood flooring throughout

Central AC/Heat

Living Room with mahogany windows, & Batchelder fireplace with gas log

Dining room with French doors to side patio

Custom Kitchen with gas cook-top & oven, custom white shaker cabinets

Stainless steel appliances, gray quartz counter-tops, & breakfast bar

New front loader washer dryer with great storage

Master suite with French slider to tranquil patio

En-suite with soaking tub, tiled shower, & double vanity w/Carrera marble.

Custom walk in closet & separate dressing room

Private large backyard, perfect for entertaining under the stars & party lights

Hardscape leads to sitting & eating venues

Rustic artists' dream studio with electricity

2 car detached garage

Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!

Non-smoking property

Small Pet OK! with additional security deposit

Gardener included

12 month lease required

Available mid November

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

