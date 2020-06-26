All apartments in San Diego
5011 Kensington Drive

5011 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5011 Kensington Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisite Kensington Spanish - This Kensington beauty has been exquisitely restored
3Br-2Ba, 1600 ft.
Refinished dark hardwood flooring throughout
Central AC/Heat
Living Room with mahogany windows, & Batchelder fireplace with gas log
Dining room with French doors to side patio
Custom Kitchen with gas cook-top & oven, custom white shaker cabinets
Stainless steel appliances, gray quartz counter-tops, & breakfast bar
New front loader washer dryer with great storage
Master suite with French slider to tranquil patio
En-suite with soaking tub, tiled shower, & double vanity w/Carrera marble.
Custom walk in closet & separate dressing room
Private large backyard, perfect for entertaining under the stars & party lights
Hardscape leads to sitting & eating venues
Rustic artists' dream studio with electricity
2 car detached garage
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Non-smoking property
Small Pet OK! with additional security deposit
Gardener included
12 month lease required
Available mid November
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE2298251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Kensington Drive have any available units?
5011 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 5011 Kensington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 Kensington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5011 Kensington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Kensington Drive offers parking.
Does 5011 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 Kensington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 5011 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5011 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Kensington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

