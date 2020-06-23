5001 Rockford Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Very rare large 8 bedroom 3 bath home on premium street. New home available for Student housing. All carpets have been removed and replaced by flooring. New ceiling fans in bedrooms. New toilets & Vanties. New Stainless steel french door Fridge. Includes additional refrigerator. Amazing Location! In the heart of the college area, just minutes from SDSU! This spacious home has a HUGE living room/community space in between all of the bedrooms. Central Air Conditioning. Very Close to Alpha Phi Sorority House for those not staying onsite.