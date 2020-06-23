All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5001 Rockford Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5001 Rockford Dr
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

5001 Rockford Dr

5001 Rockford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5001 Rockford Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very rare large 8 bedroom 3 bath home on premium street. New home available for Student housing. All carpets have been removed and replaced by flooring. New ceiling fans in bedrooms. New toilets & Vanties. New Stainless steel french door Fridge. Includes additional refrigerator. Amazing Location! In the heart of the college area, just minutes from SDSU! This spacious home has a HUGE living room/community space in between all of the bedrooms. Central Air Conditioning. Very Close to Alpha Phi Sorority House for those not staying onsite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Rockford Dr have any available units?
5001 Rockford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Rockford Dr have?
Some of 5001 Rockford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Rockford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Rockford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Rockford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Rockford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5001 Rockford Dr offer parking?
No, 5001 Rockford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Rockford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5001 Rockford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Rockford Dr have a pool?
No, 5001 Rockford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Rockford Dr have accessible units?
No, 5001 Rockford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Rockford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 Rockford Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University