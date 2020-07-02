500 West Harbor Dr #704

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center conference room gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Downtown Marina District (City Front Terrace) 2 bed 2 bath, Remodeled beauty! - If you want to live downtown, City Front Terrace is a wonderful spot. I have managed properties for many years downtown and can say that CFT is recognized by real estate professionals as an ideal location, very well maintained building and A+ in amenities and management.. Recently remodeled 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with south facing views. The floor plan has the living room between the two bedrooms. The unit has hard wood floors and loads of closet space. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bath has a Jacuzzi tub.

City Front Residents can enjoy 2 swimming pools, a sauna, spa, BBQ area, and a large fitness center. There is also a business center and conference room available for use.

This is a fantastic downtown location within walking distance to Seaport Village, the Gaslamp District, Embarcadero and more.

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

WeRentSD.com

Scott@WeRentSD.com

619-708-5008

DRE#01836754



(RLNE4619392)