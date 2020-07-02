All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

500 West Harbor Dr #704

500 West Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 West Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Downtown Marina District (City Front Terrace) 2 bed 2 bath, Remodeled beauty! - If you want to live downtown, City Front Terrace is a wonderful spot. I have managed properties for many years downtown and can say that CFT is recognized by real estate professionals as an ideal location, very well maintained building and A+ in amenities and management.. Recently remodeled 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with south facing views. The floor plan has the living room between the two bedrooms. The unit has hard wood floors and loads of closet space. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bath has a Jacuzzi tub.
City Front Residents can enjoy 2 swimming pools, a sauna, spa, BBQ area, and a large fitness center. There is also a business center and conference room available for use.
This is a fantastic downtown location within walking distance to Seaport Village, the Gaslamp District, Embarcadero and more.
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com
619-708-5008
DRE#01836754

(RLNE4619392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 West Harbor Dr #704 have any available units?
500 West Harbor Dr #704 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 West Harbor Dr #704 have?
Some of 500 West Harbor Dr #704's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 West Harbor Dr #704 currently offering any rent specials?
500 West Harbor Dr #704 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 West Harbor Dr #704 pet-friendly?
No, 500 West Harbor Dr #704 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 500 West Harbor Dr #704 offer parking?
No, 500 West Harbor Dr #704 does not offer parking.
Does 500 West Harbor Dr #704 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 West Harbor Dr #704 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 West Harbor Dr #704 have a pool?
Yes, 500 West Harbor Dr #704 has a pool.
Does 500 West Harbor Dr #704 have accessible units?
No, 500 West Harbor Dr #704 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 West Harbor Dr #704 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 West Harbor Dr #704 does not have units with dishwashers.

