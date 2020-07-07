Amenities

4982 Hawley Blvd B San Diego, CA 92116



Located just north of Adams Avenue, in the heart of Normal Heights, this cheerful, fully-renovated, detached studio is now Available!



With approximately 450 sq. ft. of living space, this unit offers:



- All new stainless-steel refrigerator, gas cook top, and an in-suite full size washer and dryer.



- Cute, compact kitchen with new cabinets, custom butcher block counters, eat-in bar, and floating shelves.



- Fully renovated bathroom with custom tile work.



- Exposed architectural ceiling.



- Hardwood floors throughout.



- Enjoy your own outdoor living space with a large, private patio, strung with dimmable Italian garden lights. Perfect for summer nights! Keyed entry for an extra layer of security.



- Large exterior storage (10x4x8) attached to the unit to store all your bikes, surf and snow gear - all the fun things for San Diego!



- Pet friendly! Dog or cat upon approval. No additional deposit or pet rent required.



- Located in an all residential neighborhood, so parking is not an issue.



- This is 1 of only 2 cottages on the property.



- Walking distance to all things Normal Heights - restaurants, shops, Mariposa's, and more!



- Easy access to the 8, 15, and 805 freeways.



Be the first to live in this refreshed space, available now! Call or text Ian with any questions or to schedule a showing.



