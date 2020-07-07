All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4982 Hawley Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4982 Hawley Blvd
Last updated March 25 2019 at 7:05 AM

4982 Hawley Blvd

4982 Hawley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4982 Hawley Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4982 Hawley Blvd B San Diego, CA 92116

Located just north of Adams Avenue, in the heart of Normal Heights, this cheerful, fully-renovated, detached studio is now Available!

With approximately 450 sq. ft. of living space, this unit offers:

- All new stainless-steel refrigerator, gas cook top, and an in-suite full size washer and dryer.

- Cute, compact kitchen with new cabinets, custom butcher block counters, eat-in bar, and floating shelves.

- Fully renovated bathroom with custom tile work.

- Exposed architectural ceiling.

- Hardwood floors throughout.

- Enjoy your own outdoor living space with a large, private patio, strung with dimmable Italian garden lights. Perfect for summer nights! Keyed entry for an extra layer of security.

- Large exterior storage (10x4x8) attached to the unit to store all your bikes, surf and snow gear - all the fun things for San Diego!

- Pet friendly! Dog or cat upon approval. No additional deposit or pet rent required.

- Located in an all residential neighborhood, so parking is not an issue.

- This is 1 of only 2 cottages on the property.

- Walking distance to all things Normal Heights - restaurants, shops, Mariposa's, and more!

- Easy access to the 8, 15, and 805 freeways.

Be the first to live in this refreshed space, available now! Call or text Ian with any questions or to schedule a showing.

North Park | Normal Heights | University Heights | Kensington | Mission Hills | Talmadge | SDSU | Rolando | El Cerrito | Del Cerro |

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4982 Hawley Blvd have any available units?
4982 Hawley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4982 Hawley Blvd have?
Some of 4982 Hawley Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4982 Hawley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4982 Hawley Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4982 Hawley Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4982 Hawley Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4982 Hawley Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4982 Hawley Blvd offers parking.
Does 4982 Hawley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4982 Hawley Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4982 Hawley Blvd have a pool?
No, 4982 Hawley Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4982 Hawley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4982 Hawley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4982 Hawley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4982 Hawley Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University