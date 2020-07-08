All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4967 Mansfield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4967 Mansfield St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4967 Mansfield St

4967 Mansfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4967 Mansfield Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4967 Mansfield St Available 05/15/20 Craftsman Style 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Home in Normal Hieghts - Charming Craftsman Style home with newer kitchen, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Bamboo flooring, newer carpet in master bedroom. Bonus room/ office attached to back of garage w/ it's own bath.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, granite countertops.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Bamboo Hardwood floors with newer carpet. , all Fenced front and backyard, 3 bedroom and 2 bath . New W/D included. Detached Garage for storage only. Pets Okay on approval, No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4325115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4967 Mansfield St have any available units?
4967 Mansfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4967 Mansfield St have?
Some of 4967 Mansfield St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4967 Mansfield St currently offering any rent specials?
4967 Mansfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4967 Mansfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4967 Mansfield St is pet friendly.
Does 4967 Mansfield St offer parking?
Yes, 4967 Mansfield St offers parking.
Does 4967 Mansfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4967 Mansfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4967 Mansfield St have a pool?
No, 4967 Mansfield St does not have a pool.
Does 4967 Mansfield St have accessible units?
No, 4967 Mansfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 4967 Mansfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4967 Mansfield St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University