Amenities
4967 Mansfield St Available 05/15/20 Craftsman Style 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Home in Normal Hieghts - Charming Craftsman Style home with newer kitchen, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Bamboo flooring, newer carpet in master bedroom. Bonus room/ office attached to back of garage w/ it's own bath.
KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, granite countertops.
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Bamboo Hardwood floors with newer carpet. , all Fenced front and backyard, 3 bedroom and 2 bath . New W/D included. Detached Garage for storage only. Pets Okay on approval, No Smoking.
Lease
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.
Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
(RLNE4325115)