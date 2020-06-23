All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4952 Haight Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4952 Haight Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4952 Haight Trail

4952 Haight Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Kearny Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4952 Haight Trl, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
4952 Haight Trail Available 03/14/19 2 Bedroom Townhome Available at Tribeca complex of Spectrum Center! - Tri-level in the "Tribeca @ Spectrum" end unit townhome features extra spacious kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinetry, tile floor and backsplash and breakfast nook. All black appliances include refrigerator, built-in microwave, gas stove/oven and dishwasher. Living room/dining room combo, stackable washer/dryer in unit, one bedroom & bath on main level and 2 balconies on main level. Master bedroom suite on upper level includes mirrored closet doors and glass shower enclosure in bath. Second bath has tub/shower combo and both baths feature granite vanities. Tribeca offers community pool and spa just steps from unit. Tandem 2 car garage is attached on 1st level. Close to Kearny Mesa business district, shopping and restaurants, plus quick easy freeway access. Short term lease available.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4706146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Haight Trail have any available units?
4952 Haight Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4952 Haight Trail have?
Some of 4952 Haight Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 Haight Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Haight Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Haight Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4952 Haight Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4952 Haight Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4952 Haight Trail offers parking.
Does 4952 Haight Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4952 Haight Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Haight Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4952 Haight Trail has a pool.
Does 4952 Haight Trail have accessible units?
No, 4952 Haight Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Haight Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4952 Haight Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horton 4th
808 4th Avenue Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University