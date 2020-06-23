Amenities

4952 Haight Trail Available 03/14/19 2 Bedroom Townhome Available at Tribeca complex of Spectrum Center! - Tri-level in the "Tribeca @ Spectrum" end unit townhome features extra spacious kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinetry, tile floor and backsplash and breakfast nook. All black appliances include refrigerator, built-in microwave, gas stove/oven and dishwasher. Living room/dining room combo, stackable washer/dryer in unit, one bedroom & bath on main level and 2 balconies on main level. Master bedroom suite on upper level includes mirrored closet doors and glass shower enclosure in bath. Second bath has tub/shower combo and both baths feature granite vanities. Tribeca offers community pool and spa just steps from unit. Tandem 2 car garage is attached on 1st level. Close to Kearny Mesa business district, shopping and restaurants, plus quick easy freeway access. Short term lease available.

