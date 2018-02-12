4943 MT. DURBAN

Amenities

Wonderfully renovated 3BD/2BA Residence in the "Mt. Streets" of Clairemont! Only $3,395/mo! - Be the first to move into this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the coveted mount streets neighborhood of Clairemont! This spacious home features all brand new upgrades including new paint and new vinyl plank flooring throughout. The kitchen highlights all brand new white custom cabinetry with beautiful quartz counter tops and new appliances. Each bathroom includes new fixtures, new custom vanities and quartz counter tops and new Panasonic exhaust fans. Bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. New furnace and A/C with a brand new roof. Large and private backyard with a covered patio and an attached 2-car garage that has washer & dryer hookups. Conveniently located down the road from Genesee Plaza which provides a variety of shopping and dining options!



Available: Now

Rent: $3,395.00

Deposit: $3,400.00

Lease Term: Negotiable

Utilities: Tenant pays all

No pets, No smoking.

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups



Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.



You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492



