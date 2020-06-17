All apartments in San Diego
4938 Monongahela St

4938 Monongahela Street · No Longer Available
Location

4938 Monongahela Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 3B/2BA Spacious House with Garage, Yard & More! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B/2BA house available for lease in the North Clairemont / Bay Ho area featuring approximately 1,200 SF of living space over one level, LED lighting throughout, and also has a large backyard. The home has a formal entrance with closet space, and alongside the dining & kitchen room. With ample cabinet & counter space, the half- vaulted ceiling kitchen comes with a fridge, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Spacious living room with decorative brick fireplace, and plenty of windows for immense natural lighting. There are two full bathrooms in the hallway, storage closets throughout, and tall ceilings! All three bedrooms have carpet, ceiling light, and vaulted ceilings. Home comes with an attached two car garage, and driveway parking. This pet friendly house is perfectly located close to major freeways, beaches, entertainment and more!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2925
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: No, heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets considered for an additional $40 per month pet rent per pet

Please check the advertisement to confirm if pets will be considered. If the property accepts dogs, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFfbfdhPC30

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont/Bay Ho
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1958

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used. Tenant responsible for hand watering landscaping.
RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4297027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4938 Monongahela St have any available units?
4938 Monongahela St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4938 Monongahela St have?
Some of 4938 Monongahela St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4938 Monongahela St currently offering any rent specials?
4938 Monongahela St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4938 Monongahela St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4938 Monongahela St is pet friendly.
Does 4938 Monongahela St offer parking?
Yes, 4938 Monongahela St offers parking.
Does 4938 Monongahela St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4938 Monongahela St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4938 Monongahela St have a pool?
No, 4938 Monongahela St does not have a pool.
Does 4938 Monongahela St have accessible units?
No, 4938 Monongahela St does not have accessible units.
Does 4938 Monongahela St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4938 Monongahela St has units with dishwashers.
