Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

4927 Art St

4927 Art Street · No Longer Available
Location

4927 Art Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New Remodel! Another beautiful property added to the list of several we already work with, this 4 Bed + 3 Bath + Den is topping the list of great rental homes SDPM offers. This property has premium upgrades in every area of the Home. New Bathrooms, Remote Controlled fans in every room, and Brand New Hardwood Flooring throughout the entire home. The Backyard has a combination of a patio/bbq area, and an Astro-Turf Lawn, making upkeep simple, and a great area to relax or work out! Schedule your appointment to view this home today! it is available for move-in THIS SUMMER! Brand New Appliances and a HUGE garage are just a bonus to this sweet home, just minutes from SDSU!

https://vimeo.com/308628623
4 Bedrooms, 1 den, 3 Bathroooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 Art St have any available units?
4927 Art St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4927 Art St have?
Some of 4927 Art St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4927 Art St currently offering any rent specials?
4927 Art St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 Art St pet-friendly?
No, 4927 Art St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4927 Art St offer parking?
Yes, 4927 Art St offers parking.
Does 4927 Art St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 Art St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 Art St have a pool?
No, 4927 Art St does not have a pool.
Does 4927 Art St have accessible units?
No, 4927 Art St does not have accessible units.
Does 4927 Art St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4927 Art St has units with dishwashers.

