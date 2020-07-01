4927 Art St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Brand New Remodel! Another beautiful property added to the list of several we already work with, this 4 Bed + 3 Bath + Den is topping the list of great rental homes SDPM offers. This property has premium upgrades in every area of the Home. New Bathrooms, Remote Controlled fans in every room, and Brand New Hardwood Flooring throughout the entire home. The Backyard has a combination of a patio/bbq area, and an Astro-Turf Lawn, making upkeep simple, and a great area to relax or work out! Schedule your appointment to view this home today! it is available for move-in THIS SUMMER! Brand New Appliances and a HUGE garage are just a bonus to this sweet home, just minutes from SDSU!



https://vimeo.com/308628623

4 Bedrooms, 1 den, 3 Bathroooms