Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

4892 Doliva Drive

4892 Doliva Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4892 Doliva Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single level single family house - Centrally located in Clairemont with great freeway access. This house is a 3-bedroom 1 bathroom with an attached garage. Has a large spacious rear yard with patio cover. Plank flooring through most of the house and just got freshly painted on the interior. Washer/dryer hook ups inside near the kitchen.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. 1 small pet considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.

*One small pet considered

(RLNE5485763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4892 Doliva Drive have any available units?
4892 Doliva Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4892 Doliva Drive have?
Some of 4892 Doliva Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4892 Doliva Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4892 Doliva Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4892 Doliva Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4892 Doliva Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4892 Doliva Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4892 Doliva Drive offers parking.
Does 4892 Doliva Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4892 Doliva Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4892 Doliva Drive have a pool?
No, 4892 Doliva Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4892 Doliva Drive have accessible units?
No, 4892 Doliva Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4892 Doliva Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4892 Doliva Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

