4886 Hart Drive

Amenities
Traditional Home with Canyon Views in Kensington - • 3Br/3Ba 2000 est. sq ft.
• Traditional home with Modern accents and beautiful canyon views
• Sweeping canyon views from the moment you enter the front door
• Just refinished hardwood flooring and new paint throughout
• Automatic Skylights throughout home
• La Cantina Doors in LR, Master, DR, that open up to the wrap around deck
• This home is perfect for entertaining! 2 fire pit areas, artificial turf, built in BBQ and EGG, built in Kegerator and refrigerator- BBQ’s Dream Set UP!
• Updated Kitchen with Blue/Gray cabinets, granite counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, & white farm style sink.
• Dining Room with new chandelier
• Fireplace in Living Room
• Spacious Master Suite opens up to views and deck, Soaking tub and separate shower, dual vanity and walk in closet.
• Attached 1 Car Garage mainly used for storage
• Central AC & Heat
• Alarm system optional
• Front Loader Washer and Dryer
• Walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms Market
• Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
• Landscaping included
• 12 month lease required
• Available NOW
• Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
• CalDRE #01359752
• www.MercerProperties.com
• Non-smoking property
(RLNE5834442)