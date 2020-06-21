4886 Hart Drive

Amenities

Traditional Home with Canyon Views in Kensington - • 3Br/3Ba 2000 est. sq ft.

• Traditional home with Modern accents and beautiful canyon views

• Sweeping canyon views from the moment you enter the front door

• Just refinished hardwood flooring and new paint throughout

• Automatic Skylights throughout home

• La Cantina Doors in LR, Master, DR, that open up to the wrap around deck

• This home is perfect for entertaining! 2 fire pit areas, artificial turf, built in BBQ and EGG, built in Kegerator and refrigerator- BBQ’s Dream Set UP!

• Updated Kitchen with Blue/Gray cabinets, granite counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, & white farm style sink.

• Dining Room with new chandelier

• Fireplace in Living Room

• Spacious Master Suite opens up to views and deck, Soaking tub and separate shower, dual vanity and walk in closet.

• Attached 1 Car Garage mainly used for storage

• Central AC & Heat

• Alarm system optional

• Front Loader Washer and Dryer

• Walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms Market

• Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

• Landscaping included

• 12 month lease required

• Available NOW

• Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

• CalDRE #01359752

• www.MercerProperties.com

• Non-smoking property



