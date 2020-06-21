All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4886 Hart Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4886 Hart Drive

4886 Hart Drive · (619) 683-9274
Location

4886 Hart Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4886 Hart Drive · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Traditional Home with Canyon Views in Kensington - • 3Br/3Ba 2000 est. sq ft.
• Traditional home with Modern accents and beautiful canyon views
• Sweeping canyon views from the moment you enter the front door
• Just refinished hardwood flooring and new paint throughout
• Automatic Skylights throughout home
• La Cantina Doors in LR, Master, DR, that open up to the wrap around deck
• This home is perfect for entertaining! 2 fire pit areas, artificial turf, built in BBQ and EGG, built in Kegerator and refrigerator- BBQ’s Dream Set UP!
• Updated Kitchen with Blue/Gray cabinets, granite counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, & white farm style sink.
• Dining Room with new chandelier
• Fireplace in Living Room
• Spacious Master Suite opens up to views and deck, Soaking tub and separate shower, dual vanity and walk in closet.
• Attached 1 Car Garage mainly used for storage
• Central AC & Heat
• Alarm system optional
• Front Loader Washer and Dryer
• Walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms Market
• Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
• Landscaping included
• 12 month lease required
• Available NOW
• Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
• CalDRE #01359752
• www.MercerProperties.com
• Non-smoking property

(RLNE5834442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4886 Hart Drive have any available units?
4886 Hart Drive has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4886 Hart Drive have?
Some of 4886 Hart Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4886 Hart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4886 Hart Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4886 Hart Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4886 Hart Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4886 Hart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4886 Hart Drive does offer parking.
Does 4886 Hart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4886 Hart Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4886 Hart Drive have a pool?
No, 4886 Hart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4886 Hart Drive have accessible units?
No, 4886 Hart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4886 Hart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4886 Hart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
