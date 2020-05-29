Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Fridge,stove,dishwasher,microwave, Hardwood and tile flooring, stackable washer and dryer, water is included with the rent. Community pool, Jaquzzi, and gym, and tennis courts available to tenants. Please text 619-507-8917 to schedule a viewing.



4879 Bella Pacific Row #133

Small Pet okay there are breed and weight restriction on dogs To apply go to www.melroyproperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.