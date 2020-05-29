All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 15 2020 at 10:48 AM

4879 Bella Pacific Row

4879 Bella Pacific Row · (858) 762-9393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4879 Bella Pacific Row, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Fridge,stove,dishwasher,microwave, Hardwood and tile flooring, stackable washer and dryer, water is included with the rent. Community pool, Jaquzzi, and gym, and tennis courts available to tenants. Please text 619-507-8917 to schedule a viewing.

4879 Bella Pacific Row #133
Small Pet okay there are breed and weight restriction on dogs To apply go to www.melroyproperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4879 Bella Pacific Row have any available units?
4879 Bella Pacific Row has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4879 Bella Pacific Row have?
Some of 4879 Bella Pacific Row's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4879 Bella Pacific Row currently offering any rent specials?
4879 Bella Pacific Row isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4879 Bella Pacific Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 4879 Bella Pacific Row is pet friendly.
Does 4879 Bella Pacific Row offer parking?
No, 4879 Bella Pacific Row does not offer parking.
Does 4879 Bella Pacific Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4879 Bella Pacific Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4879 Bella Pacific Row have a pool?
Yes, 4879 Bella Pacific Row has a pool.
Does 4879 Bella Pacific Row have accessible units?
No, 4879 Bella Pacific Row does not have accessible units.
Does 4879 Bella Pacific Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4879 Bella Pacific Row has units with dishwashers.
