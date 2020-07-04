All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

4857 Mansfield Street

4857 Mansfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

4857 Mansfield Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Normal Heights! - Spacious & private home. Remodeled Kitchen/Bath, upgraded appliances, with an attached 1 car garage, washer & dryer, A/C, 2 enclosed courtyards, good sized rooms with large closets.Water and Trash are NOT included.

Small pets welcome with an additional $500 pet deposit.

Available 2-5-2020 to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,550
Deposit: $2,500
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE2889471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4857 Mansfield Street have any available units?
4857 Mansfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4857 Mansfield Street have?
Some of 4857 Mansfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4857 Mansfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
4857 Mansfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 Mansfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4857 Mansfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 4857 Mansfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 4857 Mansfield Street offers parking.
Does 4857 Mansfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4857 Mansfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 Mansfield Street have a pool?
No, 4857 Mansfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 4857 Mansfield Street have accessible units?
No, 4857 Mansfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 Mansfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4857 Mansfield Street has units with dishwashers.

