4857 Mansfield Street

Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Normal Heights! - Spacious & private home. Remodeled Kitchen/Bath, upgraded appliances, with an attached 1 car garage, washer & dryer, A/C, 2 enclosed courtyards, good sized rooms with large closets.Water and Trash are NOT included.
Small pets welcome with an additional $500 pet deposit.
Available 2-5-2020 to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $2,550
Deposit: $2,500
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
(RLNE2889471)