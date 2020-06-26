All apartments in San Diego
4827 Bayard Street

4827 Bayard Street
Location

4827 Bayard Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Darling PB House - Darling 2 large bedrooms and one fresh and clean bathroom. Parquet wood floors throughout with one bedroom carpeted. Covered carport, washer and dryer, refrigerator, backyard with grass. Will be new exterior paint and new roof. No smoking. No pets. No pets. One year rental agreement.
NO PETS!

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 9 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4942886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4827 Bayard Street have any available units?
4827 Bayard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4827 Bayard Street have?
Some of 4827 Bayard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4827 Bayard Street currently offering any rent specials?
4827 Bayard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4827 Bayard Street pet-friendly?
No, 4827 Bayard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4827 Bayard Street offer parking?
Yes, 4827 Bayard Street offers parking.
Does 4827 Bayard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4827 Bayard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4827 Bayard Street have a pool?
No, 4827 Bayard Street does not have a pool.
Does 4827 Bayard Street have accessible units?
No, 4827 Bayard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4827 Bayard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4827 Bayard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
