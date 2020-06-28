All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4815 Louise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4815 Louise Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

4815 Louise Drive

4815 Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4815 Louise Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ Garage & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Talmadge featuring nearly 1300 SF of living space over one level. This well-maintained home boasts:
-Fantastic location w/ easy highway 805 access and just a quick drive to Adams Avenue--check out some of San Diego's best restaurants & cafes in Kensington and Normal Heights!
-Large front & back yard w/ fruit bearing trees!
-Detached garage plus long driveway & plenty of street parking
-Spacious living room upon entering and large family/dining room!
-Gorgeous refinished original hardwood flooring throughout!
-Lovely kitchen w/ all provided appliances & ample cabinet space plus eat-in dining area space
-Separate laundry room w/ provided washer/dryer!
-Two bright guest bedrooms & full guest bathroom
-Master bedroom w/ private attached bathroom
-Newly installed floor furnace

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- NO CO-SIGNERS
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2525
- WASHER/DRYER: Washer/dryer provided
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAsm1-tdaoU
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Talmadge
- FLOORING: Hardwood
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1948

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: doorbell, clothes line, garage light fixture, living room thermostat
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Louise Drive have any available units?
4815 Louise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 Louise Drive have?
Some of 4815 Louise Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Louise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Louise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Louise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Louise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4815 Louise Drive offers parking.
Does 4815 Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4815 Louise Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 4815 Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 4815 Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Louise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University