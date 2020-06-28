4815 Louise Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ Garage & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Talmadge featuring nearly 1300 SF of living space over one level. This well-maintained home boasts:

-Fantastic location w/ easy highway 805 access and just a quick drive to Adams Avenue--check out some of San Diego's best restaurants & cafes in Kensington and Normal Heights!

-Large front & back yard w/ fruit bearing trees!

-Detached garage plus long driveway & plenty of street parking

-Spacious living room upon entering and large family/dining room!

-Gorgeous refinished original hardwood flooring throughout!

-Lovely kitchen w/ all provided appliances & ample cabinet space plus eat-in dining area space

-Separate laundry room w/ provided washer/dryer!

-Two bright guest bedrooms & full guest bathroom

-Master bedroom w/ private attached bathroom

-Newly installed floor furnace



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- NO CO-SIGNERS

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2525

- WASHER/DRYER: Washer/dryer provided

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAsm1-tdaoU

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Talmadge

- FLOORING: Hardwood

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1948



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: doorbell, clothes line, garage light fixture, living room thermostat

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



