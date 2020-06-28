4815 Louise Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ Garage & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Talmadge featuring nearly 1300 SF of living space over one level. This well-maintained home boasts:
-Fantastic location w/ easy highway 805 access and just a quick drive to Adams Avenue--check out some of San Diego's best restaurants & cafes in Kensington and Normal Heights!
-Large front & back yard w/ fruit bearing trees!
-Detached garage plus long driveway & plenty of street parking
-Spacious living room upon entering and large family/dining room!
-Gorgeous refinished original hardwood flooring throughout!
-Lovely kitchen w/ all provided appliances & ample cabinet space plus eat-in dining area space
-Separate laundry room w/ provided washer/dryer!
-Two bright guest bedrooms & full guest bathroom
-Master bedroom w/ private attached bathroom
-Newly installed floor furnace
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- NO CO-SIGNERS
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2525
- WASHER/DRYER: Washer/dryer provided
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAsm1-tdaoU
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Talmadge
- FLOORING: Hardwood
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1948
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: doorbell, clothes line, garage light fixture, living room thermostat
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
