Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

4810 Tarantella

4810 Tarantella Lane
Location

4810 Tarantella Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Highly desirable West Carmel Valley home. Located on cul-de-sac lot. Private Master Bedroom en suite with double-sided fireplace and extra large walk-in closet (bedroom and full bath downstairs). Vaulted ceilings, skylights, plantation shutters, hardwood floors downstairs, and new carpet upstairs. Bright spacious kitchen equipped with built-in microwave and oven, dual door Sub-Zero refrigerator range-top center island and bay window. Home security system. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Tarantella have any available units?
4810 Tarantella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Tarantella have?
Some of 4810 Tarantella's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Tarantella currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Tarantella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Tarantella pet-friendly?
No, 4810 Tarantella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4810 Tarantella offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Tarantella offers parking.
Does 4810 Tarantella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 Tarantella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Tarantella have a pool?
No, 4810 Tarantella does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Tarantella have accessible units?
No, 4810 Tarantella does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Tarantella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 Tarantella has units with dishwashers.
