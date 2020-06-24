4810 Tarantella

Amenities
Highly desirable West Carmel Valley home. Located on cul-de-sac lot. Private Master Bedroom en suite with double-sided fireplace and extra large walk-in closet (bedroom and full bath downstairs). Vaulted ceilings, skylights, plantation shutters, hardwood floors downstairs, and new carpet upstairs. Bright spacious kitchen equipped with built-in microwave and oven, dual door Sub-Zero refrigerator range-top center island and bay window. Home security system. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining.