4810 Tarantella

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Highly desirable West Carmel Valley home. Located on cul-de-sac lot. Private Master Bedroom en suite with double-sided fireplace and extra large walk-in closet (bedroom and full bath downstairs). Vaulted ceilings, skylights, plantation shutters, hardwood floors downstairs, and new carpet upstairs. Bright spacious kitchen equipped with built-in microwave and oven, dual door Sub-Zero refrigerator range-top center island and bay window. Home security system. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining.