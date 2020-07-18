Amenities

4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B Available 07/28/20 BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 1 BR COTTAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN CLAIREMONT - Available for move-in on July 28th.



Wonderful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home! This unit is located behind a home, it has it's own private entrance. The home is on a private end of a cul de sac with beautiful canyon views, Beautiful Quartz Countertops, Wood Laminate Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile, Carpet, Dual Pane Windows.



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease.

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8 times rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to carry renters insurance coverage, $100,000 in personal liability. High Tide Properties must be listed as additionally insured and all Tenants MUST be listed on the policy.



PARKING: Exclusive use of the gravel driveway.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, wall heater, Washer & Dryer.



UTILITIES: The SDG&E bill and water bill will be billed to the Tenant by High Tide Properties, it will be split with the front house depending on the total number of residents in both properties.

- Owner pays for gardening service.



PET & SMOKING POLICY: No Pets, No Smoking On Property



Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply! Application fee is $35 per application.



Covid-19 Warning: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By visiting this property, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. If you have any symptoms related to COVID-19, we kindly request that you do not visit for the safety of others.



No Pets Allowed



