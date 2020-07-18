All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B

4792 Mount Cresti Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4792 Mount Cresti Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B Available 07/28/20 BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 1 BR COTTAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN CLAIREMONT - Available for move-in on July 28th.

Wonderful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home! This unit is located behind a home, it has it's own private entrance. The home is on a private end of a cul de sac with beautiful canyon views, Beautiful Quartz Countertops, Wood Laminate Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile, Carpet, Dual Pane Windows.

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8 times rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to carry renters insurance coverage, $100,000 in personal liability. High Tide Properties must be listed as additionally insured and all Tenants MUST be listed on the policy.

PARKING: Exclusive use of the gravel driveway.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, wall heater, Washer & Dryer.

UTILITIES: The SDG&E bill and water bill will be billed to the Tenant by High Tide Properties, it will be split with the front house depending on the total number of residents in both properties.
- Owner pays for gardening service.

PET & SMOKING POLICY: No Pets, No Smoking On Property

Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply! Application fee is $35 per application.

Covid-19 Warning: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By visiting this property, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. If you have any symptoms related to COVID-19, we kindly request that you do not visit for the safety of others.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4185913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B have any available units?
4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B have?
Some of 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B currently offering any rent specials?
4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B pet-friendly?
No, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B offer parking?
Yes, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B offers parking.
Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B have a pool?
No, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B does not have a pool.
Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B have accessible units?
No, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr, #B has units with dishwashers.
