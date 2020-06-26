All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

4792 Mount Cresti Dr

4792 Mount Cresti Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4792 Mount Cresti Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4792 Mount Cresti Dr Available 01/13/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3 BED - 2 BATH HOUSE IN HEART OF CLAIREMONT - Available for move-in on 1/13/20.

Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! This is for the front house. The home is on a private end of a cul de sac with beautiful canyon vews, Newer Quartz Countertops, Wood Laminate Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Tile, Carpet, Dual Pane Windows.

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8 times rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to carry renters insurance coverage, $100,000 in personal liability. High Tide Properties must be listed as additionally insured and all Tenants MUST be listed on the policy. If you don't have renter's insurance, you can get coverage through Lemonade Insurance through our link here. https://www.lemonade.com/l/hightide?utm_source=hightide&utm_medium=partners&utm_campaign=email&utm_term=bizdev&utm_content=new_tenants

PARKING:
- Garage & Driveway

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove/Oven, Washer & Gas Dryer, Central AC/Heat

-UTILITIES: The SDG&E bill and water bill will be billed to the Tenant by High Tide Properties, as it has a shared meter with the back house.
- Owner pays for gardening service.

PET & SMOKING POLICY: No Pets, No Smoking On Property

Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply! Application fee is $35 per application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4185910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr have any available units?
4792 Mount Cresti Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr have?
Some of 4792 Mount Cresti Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4792 Mount Cresti Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4792 Mount Cresti Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4792 Mount Cresti Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr offers parking.
Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr have a pool?
No, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr have accessible units?
No, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4792 Mount Cresti Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4792 Mount Cresti Dr has units with dishwashers.
