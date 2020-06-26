Amenities

4792 Mount Cresti Dr Available 01/13/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3 BED - 2 BATH HOUSE IN HEART OF CLAIREMONT - Available for move-in on 1/13/20.



Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! This is for the front house. The home is on a private end of a cul de sac with beautiful canyon vews, Newer Quartz Countertops, Wood Laminate Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Tile, Carpet, Dual Pane Windows.



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease.

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8 times rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to carry renters insurance coverage, $100,000 in personal liability. High Tide Properties must be listed as additionally insured and all Tenants MUST be listed on the policy. If you don't have renter's insurance, you can get coverage through Lemonade Insurance through our link here. https://www.lemonade.com/l/hightide?utm_source=hightide&utm_medium=partners&utm_campaign=email&utm_term=bizdev&utm_content=new_tenants



PARKING:

- Garage & Driveway



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove/Oven, Washer & Gas Dryer, Central AC/Heat



-UTILITIES: The SDG&E bill and water bill will be billed to the Tenant by High Tide Properties, as it has a shared meter with the back house.

- Owner pays for gardening service.



PET & SMOKING POLICY: No Pets, No Smoking On Property



Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply! Application fee is $35 per application.



No Pets Allowed



