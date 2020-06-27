All apartments in San Diego
4786 Quito Court

4786 Quito Court · No Longer Available
Location

4786 Quito Court, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4786 Quito Court Available 10/01/19 $3595.. Tierrasanta Wonderful 2500 SqFt 4 bed 3.5 Bath, Solar Electric, Cul de Sac! - You will absolutely love this wonderful, energy-efficient home and its neighborhood. If eliminating your electricity bill through solar electricity is appealing,(you will save on average, 150.00 a month in electricity!) if a fireplace and wood floors in the master bedroom makes you happy, and if having a couple bedrooms downstairs is desirable, this is the place for you! You'll be amazed at how quiet the neighborhood is! The home is on a cul-de-sac in Tierrasantas exclusive Villa Dominique area above Via Valarta. It is walking distance to Kumeyaay Elementary School and Deportola Middle School, the Tierrasanta Rec Center/Pool, and the hiking/mountain biking trails in Mission Trails Regional Park. The landscaping and greenbelts are beautifully maintained by the homeowners association as are the tennis courts and gated additional parking. The back patio is a large gated area with terra cotta tiles. The interior includes 2500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. The flooring is an attractive mix of hardwood, tile and carpet. The living room has 8-inch tiles and cathedral ceilings. The kitchen includes quartz (Silestone) countertops, light natural maple cabinets and stainless appliances. The living spaces include the living room, dining room and a family room. Main bedrooms include hardwood floors, private bathrooms, and cathedral ceilings. Other features include a 2-car garage with additional storage, double-paned thermal windows and sliding glass doors, front-loading washer and moisture-sensing dryer, tankless hot water heater, central air conditioning/heat, a view deck off the master bedroom, custom lighting, and of course the PVC solar electric system. Easy access to I-15 and Rt-52 highways puts you 20 minutes from anything in San Diego.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert, 619-708-5008
www.WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com

(RLNE5124588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4786 Quito Court have any available units?
4786 Quito Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4786 Quito Court have?
Some of 4786 Quito Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4786 Quito Court currently offering any rent specials?
4786 Quito Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4786 Quito Court pet-friendly?
No, 4786 Quito Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4786 Quito Court offer parking?
Yes, 4786 Quito Court offers parking.
Does 4786 Quito Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4786 Quito Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4786 Quito Court have a pool?
Yes, 4786 Quito Court has a pool.
Does 4786 Quito Court have accessible units?
No, 4786 Quito Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4786 Quito Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4786 Quito Court does not have units with dishwashers.
