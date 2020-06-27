Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

4786 Quito Court Available 10/01/19 $3595.. Tierrasanta Wonderful 2500 SqFt 4 bed 3.5 Bath, Solar Electric, Cul de Sac! - You will absolutely love this wonderful, energy-efficient home and its neighborhood. If eliminating your electricity bill through solar electricity is appealing,(you will save on average, 150.00 a month in electricity!) if a fireplace and wood floors in the master bedroom makes you happy, and if having a couple bedrooms downstairs is desirable, this is the place for you! You'll be amazed at how quiet the neighborhood is! The home is on a cul-de-sac in Tierrasantas exclusive Villa Dominique area above Via Valarta. It is walking distance to Kumeyaay Elementary School and Deportola Middle School, the Tierrasanta Rec Center/Pool, and the hiking/mountain biking trails in Mission Trails Regional Park. The landscaping and greenbelts are beautifully maintained by the homeowners association as are the tennis courts and gated additional parking. The back patio is a large gated area with terra cotta tiles. The interior includes 2500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. The flooring is an attractive mix of hardwood, tile and carpet. The living room has 8-inch tiles and cathedral ceilings. The kitchen includes quartz (Silestone) countertops, light natural maple cabinets and stainless appliances. The living spaces include the living room, dining room and a family room. Main bedrooms include hardwood floors, private bathrooms, and cathedral ceilings. Other features include a 2-car garage with additional storage, double-paned thermal windows and sliding glass doors, front-loading washer and moisture-sensing dryer, tankless hot water heater, central air conditioning/heat, a view deck off the master bedroom, custom lighting, and of course the PVC solar electric system. Easy access to I-15 and Rt-52 highways puts you 20 minutes from anything in San Diego.

