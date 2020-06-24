Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4783 Mansfield Street Available 06/01/19 Just Like New in Normal Heights! Gorgeous 2/2 Home! Laundry! Parking! - This lovely, bright 2 bed/2 full bath home is a beautiful blend of today and yesterday--completely remodeled while retaining its 1930's era character. Tons of light and a spacious open concept greet you upon entering the living area with wood burning fireplace and charming built-ins. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with cheery white cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and an enormous farm sink. Blinds and contemporary flooring throughout. Enjoy the convenience of your own laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Located in the highly popular Normal Heights neighborhood, just north of Adams Ave. Walkable with easy freeway access. Don't wait, this beauty won't last!



Will CONSIDER a pet with references.



Qualified applicants will have good credit, verifiable gross income 3x rent, and good rental references.



(RLNE2575513)