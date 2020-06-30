All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4769 Jutland Dr
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

4769 Jutland Dr

4769 Jutland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4769 Jutland Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Lovely 2B/1BA Duplex w/ Private Yard, W/D & Water Included! - AVAILABLE NOW!

This single story 2B/1BA duplex features tile flooring and fresh paint throughout. A private backyard with access from each bedroom. Each of the bedrooms have ample storage space. Private washer and dryer are located on site in the garage. Parking available in garage, driveway (as long as not encroaching on sidewalk) and public street. Water, Sewer and Trash are included!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2170
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in garage
- AIR CONDITIONING: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One cat max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_ToL6EeO1A&feature=youtu.be
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont
- PARKING: Garage and driveway (as long as not encroaching on sidewalk)
- PROPERTY TYPE: House (duplex)
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1954

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5613034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4769 Jutland Dr have any available units?
4769 Jutland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4769 Jutland Dr have?
Some of 4769 Jutland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4769 Jutland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4769 Jutland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4769 Jutland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4769 Jutland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4769 Jutland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4769 Jutland Dr offers parking.
Does 4769 Jutland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4769 Jutland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4769 Jutland Dr have a pool?
No, 4769 Jutland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4769 Jutland Dr have accessible units?
No, 4769 Jutland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4769 Jutland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4769 Jutland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

