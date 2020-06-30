4769 Jutland Dr

Amenities

Lovely 2B/1BA Duplex w/ Private Yard, W/D & Water Included! - AVAILABLE NOW!



This single story 2B/1BA duplex features tile flooring and fresh paint throughout. A private backyard with access from each bedroom. Each of the bedrooms have ample storage space. Private washer and dryer are located on site in the garage. Parking available in garage, driveway (as long as not encroaching on sidewalk) and public street. Water, Sewer and Trash are included!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2170

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in garage

- AIR CONDITIONING: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One cat max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_ToL6EeO1A&feature=youtu.be

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont

- PARKING: Garage and driveway (as long as not encroaching on sidewalk)

- PROPERTY TYPE: House (duplex)

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1954



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5613034)