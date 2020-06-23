4763 Santa Cruz Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Amazing, Large Custom Point Loma Home for Rent! - This large home has a whitewater view of Ocean Beach, the pier, and all the way up the coast to Santa Catalina Island on a clear day! Sometimes in the winter when looking North, even snow-capped mountains make an appearance. At night, imagine sipping your favorite cocktail on the roofdeck while the sky comes alive with SeaWorld's fireworks. The entire house was built to take advantage of the panoramic views...There are four large picture windows in the family room, one large picture window in the dining room, two in the kitchen, two in the top-floor office and even more picture windows in the upstairs master bedroom and secondary bedroom. Built in 1945 on a foundation of steel, this house exceeds the current height limitations set forth by the coastal commission and takes full advantage of the best views in Ocean Beach and Point Loma.



The large home and fully-fenced yard is great for large families. Set on a double lot, this is a charming house with six bedrooms (seven if you want to use the office as a bedroom) and two full kitchens that can handle the largest of families. The yard is plenty big for two big dogs. Keep them in the separate dog run or let them roam free with the kids on the lawn. A two-car garage is built into the first floor for private access to the house, complete with a fully-equipped workshop that can be used for your favorite hobby! The huge balcony is great for entertaining any time of year, and may just be the best place in San Diego to view fireworks on a warm 4th of July.



The upstairs kitchen boasts new stainless steel gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Brand new granite countertops compliment the charming knotty pine cabinets. A laundry chute makes it convenient - sending dirty clothes to the bottom floor where they can be thrown into the washer and dryer. Downstairs separate bedroom and bathroom, with kitchen, make a perfect setup for mother-in-law suite or maid's quarters. Available either furnished or unfurnished for your preference. Priced well below other rental comparables in the area! Schedule your viewing of this one today before it's whisked away!



(RLNE4623523)