Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

4763 Santa Cruz Avenue

Location

4763 Santa Cruz Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Amazing, Large Custom Point Loma Home for Rent! - This large home has a whitewater view of Ocean Beach, the pier, and all the way up the coast to Santa Catalina Island on a clear day! Sometimes in the winter when looking North, even snow-capped mountains make an appearance. At night, imagine sipping your favorite cocktail on the roofdeck while the sky comes alive with SeaWorld's fireworks. The entire house was built to take advantage of the panoramic views...There are four large picture windows in the family room, one large picture window in the dining room, two in the kitchen, two in the top-floor office and even more picture windows in the upstairs master bedroom and secondary bedroom. Built in 1945 on a foundation of steel, this house exceeds the current height limitations set forth by the coastal commission and takes full advantage of the best views in Ocean Beach and Point Loma.

The large home and fully-fenced yard is great for large families. Set on a double lot, this is a charming house with six bedrooms (seven if you want to use the office as a bedroom) and two full kitchens that can handle the largest of families. The yard is plenty big for two big dogs. Keep them in the separate dog run or let them roam free with the kids on the lawn. A two-car garage is built into the first floor for private access to the house, complete with a fully-equipped workshop that can be used for your favorite hobby! The huge balcony is great for entertaining any time of year, and may just be the best place in San Diego to view fireworks on a warm 4th of July.

The upstairs kitchen boasts new stainless steel gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Brand new granite countertops compliment the charming knotty pine cabinets. A laundry chute makes it convenient - sending dirty clothes to the bottom floor where they can be thrown into the washer and dryer. Downstairs separate bedroom and bathroom, with kitchen, make a perfect setup for mother-in-law suite or maid's quarters. Available either furnished or unfurnished for your preference. Priced well below other rental comparables in the area! Schedule your viewing of this one today before it's whisked away!

(RLNE4623523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue have any available units?
4763 Santa Cruz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue have?
Some of 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4763 Santa Cruz Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue have a pool?
No, 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4763 Santa Cruz Avenue has units with dishwashers.
