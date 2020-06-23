All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4760 Bermuda Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4760 Bermuda Ave
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:51 PM

4760 Bermuda Ave

4760 Bermuda Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4760 Bermuda Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4760 Bermuda Ave Available 04/03/20 Quaint OB Beach Bungalow available early April! - Walk up a block from the beach and you will find this gem! This adorable single family home has a picket-fenced front yard leading up to the cute red front door.
When you walk in you are greeted by sunshine coming through the picture window in the living room which also opens into the dining room with original built in's. Fresh paint will shine in the living, dining and master bedrooms.

The kitchen is a galley kitchen and has a significant amount of counter space. You can enter into the bathroom from the kitchen where you will find a bathtub/shower and all the other necessities you need in a bathroom. The master bedroom has a large closet and is spacious.

The refurbished original wood floors run throughout the living areas and master bedroom. Off the other side of the living room, you'll find the second bedroom which is large with vaulted ceilings. We will be replacing the flooring in the second bedroom with wood laminate by the time a lease is signed.

The outdoor space in this home is incredible! Large fenced back patio with drought-tolerant landscaping & a giant concrete patio for you to decorate with your barbecue and as much patio furniture as you can collect! Residents are responsible for the upkeep of the lawn maintenance.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

Utilities: water, sewer, trash included!
Pet Policy: Pets welcome with additional rent & approved pet background check
Lease Term: 11 months

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE4668154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4760 Bermuda Ave have any available units?
4760 Bermuda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4760 Bermuda Ave have?
Some of 4760 Bermuda Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4760 Bermuda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4760 Bermuda Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4760 Bermuda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4760 Bermuda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4760 Bermuda Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4760 Bermuda Ave does offer parking.
Does 4760 Bermuda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4760 Bermuda Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4760 Bermuda Ave have a pool?
No, 4760 Bermuda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4760 Bermuda Ave have accessible units?
No, 4760 Bermuda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4760 Bermuda Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4760 Bermuda Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University