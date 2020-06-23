Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

4760 Bermuda Ave Available 04/03/20 Quaint OB Beach Bungalow available early April! - Walk up a block from the beach and you will find this gem! This adorable single family home has a picket-fenced front yard leading up to the cute red front door.

When you walk in you are greeted by sunshine coming through the picture window in the living room which also opens into the dining room with original built in's. Fresh paint will shine in the living, dining and master bedrooms.



The kitchen is a galley kitchen and has a significant amount of counter space. You can enter into the bathroom from the kitchen where you will find a bathtub/shower and all the other necessities you need in a bathroom. The master bedroom has a large closet and is spacious.



The refurbished original wood floors run throughout the living areas and master bedroom. Off the other side of the living room, you'll find the second bedroom which is large with vaulted ceilings. We will be replacing the flooring in the second bedroom with wood laminate by the time a lease is signed.



The outdoor space in this home is incredible! Large fenced back patio with drought-tolerant landscaping & a giant concrete patio for you to decorate with your barbecue and as much patio furniture as you can collect! Residents are responsible for the upkeep of the lawn maintenance.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



Utilities: water, sewer, trash included!

Pet Policy: Pets welcome with additional rent & approved pet background check

Lease Term: 11 months



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



(RLNE4668154)