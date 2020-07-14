4758 Mansfield St #5

Amenities

Extra large 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the heart of Normal Heights and north of Adams Ave. This second floor unit offers tons of light and bright living space, large remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, dishwasher and granite counters, offstreet parking & onsite laundry.



This desirable central San Diego location puts you in the heart of the city mixed with a quieter neighborhood. Normal Height is a desirable part of town full of local restaurant, bars & shopping all steps away from your new home.