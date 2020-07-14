All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

4758 Mansfield St #5

4758 Mansfield Street · (619) 944-5857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4758 Mansfield Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Extra large 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the heart of Normal Heights and north of Adams Ave. This second floor unit offers tons of light and bright living space, large remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, dishwasher and granite counters, offstreet parking & onsite laundry.

This desirable central San Diego location puts you in the heart of the city mixed with a quieter neighborhood. Normal Height is a desirable part of town full of local restaurant, bars & shopping all steps away from your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4758 Mansfield St #5 have any available units?
4758 Mansfield St #5 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4758 Mansfield St #5 have?
Some of 4758 Mansfield St #5's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4758 Mansfield St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4758 Mansfield St #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4758 Mansfield St #5 pet-friendly?
No, 4758 Mansfield St #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4758 Mansfield St #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4758 Mansfield St #5 offers parking.
Does 4758 Mansfield St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4758 Mansfield St #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4758 Mansfield St #5 have a pool?
No, 4758 Mansfield St #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4758 Mansfield St #5 have accessible units?
No, 4758 Mansfield St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4758 Mansfield St #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4758 Mansfield St #5 has units with dishwashers.
