475 Redwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry bbq/grill

Super clean 2 bedroom 2 bath with bedrooms on opposite sides of the living room for ultimate privacy. Fireplace in the living room and beautiful windows. Large indoor laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Gas stove and stainless steel appliances, nice size kitchen, and huge oversized patio. This is a walk up unit with ultimate convenience and walkability! Gym, BBQ's, and clubhouse included. Walkability to great restaurants and located right across the street from Balboa Park! Amazing location.