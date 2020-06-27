All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 475 Redwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
475 Redwood Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

475 Redwood Street

475 Redwood St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

475 Redwood St, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Super clean 2 bedroom 2 bath with bedrooms on opposite sides of the living room for ultimate privacy. Fireplace in the living room and beautiful windows. Large indoor laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Gas stove and stainless steel appliances, nice size kitchen, and huge oversized patio. This is a walk up unit with ultimate convenience and walkability! Gym, BBQ's, and clubhouse included. Walkability to great restaurants and located right across the street from Balboa Park! Amazing location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Redwood Street have any available units?
475 Redwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 Redwood Street have?
Some of 475 Redwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Redwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
475 Redwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Redwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 475 Redwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 475 Redwood Street offer parking?
No, 475 Redwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 475 Redwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Redwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Redwood Street have a pool?
No, 475 Redwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 475 Redwood Street have accessible units?
No, 475 Redwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Redwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Redwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University