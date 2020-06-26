All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

4738 Winona Avenue

4738 Winona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4738 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming newly remodeled studio in quaint area. Be the first one to live in it! Located in the quiet neighborhood of SDSU College /Talmadge, you'll have fast access to main freeways (I-8 and I-15) and trolley station. 15 min to downtown, 20 min to PB, 15 min to San Diego Airport, 15 min to Balboa Park, 10 min to North Park / Hillcrest. Plenty of street parking is available at all times.

This unit features top of the line brand new appliances and thoughtful interior design. Lovely private front patio area, with Adirondack chairs and patio set included for outdoor enjoyment. W/D included. Small pets OK w/pet deposit!

Available NOW to rent for a 6 month lease, and month to month afterwards!

$1395/mo.-INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES: sewer, trash / recycle, internet, electric & water

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12608215

(RLNE5167997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 Winona Avenue have any available units?
4738 Winona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4738 Winona Avenue have?
Some of 4738 Winona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 Winona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4738 Winona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 Winona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4738 Winona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4738 Winona Avenue offer parking?
No, 4738 Winona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4738 Winona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4738 Winona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 Winona Avenue have a pool?
No, 4738 Winona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4738 Winona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4738 Winona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 Winona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4738 Winona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
