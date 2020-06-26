4738 Winona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming newly remodeled studio in quaint area. Be the first one to live in it! Located in the quiet neighborhood of SDSU College /Talmadge, you'll have fast access to main freeways (I-8 and I-15) and trolley station. 15 min to downtown, 20 min to PB, 15 min to San Diego Airport, 15 min to Balboa Park, 10 min to North Park / Hillcrest. Plenty of street parking is available at all times.



This unit features top of the line brand new appliances and thoughtful interior design. Lovely private front patio area, with Adirondack chairs and patio set included for outdoor enjoyment. W/D included. Small pets OK w/pet deposit!



Available NOW to rent for a 6 month lease, and month to month afterwards!



$1395/mo.-INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES: sewer, trash / recycle, internet, electric & water



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12608215



