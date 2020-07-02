4727 Del Monte Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Furnished 2 - 6 month lease available 1917 Craftsman Ocean View Home - This property is one of a kind. Built by a sailing schooner "Captain" in 1917, later owned by a school teacher and prominent local figure who raised her family of 10 children in the house until the property was purchased by the current owners, who remodeled in 1990, retaining much of the original charm while at the same time expanding the sense of space and light. There are Ocean Views from all west facing windows with the sweeping views from either of the 2nd story decks; these are perfect places to enjoy a cool drink at sunset or a candlelit dinner. This is a very romantic place to be. High vaulted ceilings afford elegant space and light.



There is much of the original wood on the interior and the wood floors are also original.



