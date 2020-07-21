All apartments in San Diego
4720 Pescadero Ave
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

4720 Pescadero Ave

4720 Pescadero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Pescadero Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4720 Pescadero Ave Available 12/30/19 Recently Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath Unit with Fenced Yard and Detached Garage- Ocean Beach - Unit was completely remodeled approx 12 months ago and is still like new. Kitchen features quartz counters, newer appliances, cabinets, stainless steel sink, new plumbing and lighting fixtures. Beach weathered faux plank tile flooring throughout unit. Bathroom features tub with tile surround, newer fixtures, pedestal sink and vanity and cabinet. Dual pane windows throughout unit including blinds. Newer A/C system and central heat. Enclosed yard with patio with exclusive use by tenant. Laundromat less than 1 block away. Detached 1 car garage included. Tenant pays all utilities except water. Walking distance to pier, shops and all that OB has to offer. Property is listed by Meridian Property Management Inc. Owner will take over as landlord once lease is generated and tenant moves in. Owner may consider 1 small pet under 20lbs with additional deposit.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic #01856665

(RLNE5361653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Pescadero Ave have any available units?
4720 Pescadero Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Pescadero Ave have?
Some of 4720 Pescadero Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Pescadero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Pescadero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Pescadero Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 Pescadero Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4720 Pescadero Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Pescadero Ave offers parking.
Does 4720 Pescadero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Pescadero Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Pescadero Ave have a pool?
No, 4720 Pescadero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Pescadero Ave have accessible units?
No, 4720 Pescadero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Pescadero Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Pescadero Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
