All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE
Last updated January 26 2020 at 11:45 PM

4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE

4717 A Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4717 A Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Webster

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have any available units?
4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have?
Some of 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE offers parking.
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have a pool?
No, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University