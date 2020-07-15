Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE
Last updated January 26 2020 at 11:45 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE
4717 A Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4717 A Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Webster
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have any available units?
4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have?
Some of 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE offers parking.
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have a pool?
No, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 "A" PINE RIDGE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University