Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4708 West Point Loma Blvd. Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Condo in gated community overlooking the Park in OB - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom end unit condo located in Point Loma with panoramic views of Dusty Rhodes Park, palm trees, and peek of the bay from the living room. New stainless steel appliance, new flooring, and paint. Acacia hardwood floors, two skylights, and glass block give a light and bright open feeling. New dual pane windows, A/C, upgraded designer master bath, and custom walk-in closet with built-ins. Washer/Dryer included. Upper unit with balcony overlooking park and no stairs because it has street-level entry on the front side of the building. Cozy fireplace in the living room to enjoy views, evening lights, and fireworks! Private security gate entry, fully gated complex, and 2 covered secured parking spaces. Also has large storage room for bikes and beach toys. This home is a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. Water and gardener included. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE# 01911665



(RLNE3810132)