All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4708 West Point Loma Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4708 West Point Loma Blvd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4708 West Point Loma Blvd.

4708 West Point Loma Boulevard · (619) 417-2824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4708 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. · Avail. Aug 6

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4708 West Point Loma Blvd. Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Condo in gated community overlooking the Park in OB - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom end unit condo located in Point Loma with panoramic views of Dusty Rhodes Park, palm trees, and peek of the bay from the living room. New stainless steel appliance, new flooring, and paint. Acacia hardwood floors, two skylights, and glass block give a light and bright open feeling. New dual pane windows, A/C, upgraded designer master bath, and custom walk-in closet with built-ins. Washer/Dryer included. Upper unit with balcony overlooking park and no stairs because it has street-level entry on the front side of the building. Cozy fireplace in the living room to enjoy views, evening lights, and fireworks! Private security gate entry, fully gated complex, and 2 covered secured parking spaces. Also has large storage room for bikes and beach toys. This home is a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. Water and gardener included. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE# 01911665

(RLNE3810132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. have any available units?
4708 West Point Loma Blvd. has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. have?
Some of 4708 West Point Loma Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4708 West Point Loma Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. offers parking.
Does 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. have a pool?
No, 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 West Point Loma Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4708 West Point Loma Blvd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity