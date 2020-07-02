All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:52 PM

4708 Kenmore Terrace

4708 Kenmore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4708 Kenmore Terrace, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in Special! $300.00 discounted off 1st months rent with approved credit!!

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

Welcome home to our small 5-unit apartment community located in the heart of Normal Heights, just a block off Adams Ave.

Our available unit is move-in ready! We have priced the unit to rent quickly, so please call now to schedule a viewing.
This spacious 2 bed, 1 bath apartment was recently renovated to include refinishing the original hardwood floors, install of dual paned windows, new blinds, ceiling fans and a brand new kitchen (cabinets, countertop, lights and appliances). This is a lower, end unit apartment and comes with assigned tandem parking. One of the bedrooms has it's own separate entrance from the outside of building.

Please call now to complete a pre-screening and schedule a viewing. Call Becky at 619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118.

Rental Criteria:
-monthly gross income must be 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-excellent rental history
-no Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-cats only w/ add'l deposit of $250/pet (2 pet max). Sorry no dogs!

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,640, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Kenmore Terrace have any available units?
4708 Kenmore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Kenmore Terrace have?
Some of 4708 Kenmore Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Kenmore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Kenmore Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Kenmore Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Kenmore Terrace allows cats only. If you're looking for rentals that allow dogs, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4708 Kenmore Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Kenmore Terrace offers parking.
Does 4708 Kenmore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Kenmore Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Kenmore Terrace have a pool?
No, 4708 Kenmore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Kenmore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4708 Kenmore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Kenmore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 Kenmore Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

