4708 Kenmore Terrace

Amenities
Move in Special! $300.00 discounted off 1st months rent with approved credit!!
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!
Welcome home to our small 5-unit apartment community located in the heart of Normal Heights, just a block off Adams Ave.
Our available unit is move-in ready! We have priced the unit to rent quickly, so please call now to schedule a viewing.
This spacious 2 bed, 1 bath apartment was recently renovated to include refinishing the original hardwood floors, install of dual paned windows, new blinds, ceiling fans and a brand new kitchen (cabinets, countertop, lights and appliances). This is a lower, end unit apartment and comes with assigned tandem parking. One of the bedrooms has it's own separate entrance from the outside of building.
Please call now to complete a pre-screening and schedule a viewing. Call Becky at 619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118.
Rental Criteria:
-monthly gross income must be 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-excellent rental history
-no Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-cats only w/ add'l deposit of $250/pet (2 pet max). Sorry no dogs!
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,640, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.