4708 Kenmore Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move in Special! $300.00 discounted off 1st months rent with approved credit!!



Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



Welcome home to our small 5-unit apartment community located in the heart of Normal Heights, just a block off Adams Ave.



Our available unit is move-in ready! We have priced the unit to rent quickly, so please call now to schedule a viewing.

This spacious 2 bed, 1 bath apartment was recently renovated to include refinishing the original hardwood floors, install of dual paned windows, new blinds, ceiling fans and a brand new kitchen (cabinets, countertop, lights and appliances). This is a lower, end unit apartment and comes with assigned tandem parking. One of the bedrooms has it's own separate entrance from the outside of building.



Please call now to complete a pre-screening and schedule a viewing. Call Becky at 619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118.



Rental Criteria:

-monthly gross income must be 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-excellent rental history

-no Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-cats only w/ add'l deposit of $250/pet (2 pet max). Sorry no dogs!



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,640, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.