Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4707 Newport Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4707 Newport Ave

4707 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Newport Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4707 Newport Ave Available 02/18/19 Great 2 bedrm, 2 bath single family, single story home in beautiful Ocean Beach. $2650 a month 1 year lease - 2 bedrm, 2 bathrm single family, single story home in Ocean Beach. Fenced yard, single car garage with garage door opener. Corner lot. Freshly painted, new stainless steel french door frig & DW, white gas range & microwave. Wood floors through-out Living rm, bedrms. Kit has vinyl flooring, bathrms tile floors. Ceiling Fans, Central Heat, Fireplace. Has a nice front porch to sit on as well as a small side and back yard for a nice vegetable or flower garden. Only a few blocks from the beach, shops & restaurants, & OB elementary school.

1 Small dogs up to 40lbs or cat welcome with additional pet deposits. Must provide renters insurance, vaccine records and sign a pet agreement. Non-smoking (all forms). Must have good credit, no evicts, clean background and verifiable income 3 times the amount of rent.

Rent $2650 a month on a 1 year lease. $2400 sec deposit (oac).

Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for gardener.

Contact Helen: 619-226-7368 or email me at: operations@bkbinc.com for appointments.

(RLNE4710291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Newport Ave have any available units?
4707 Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 Newport Ave have?
Some of 4707 Newport Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Newport Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 Newport Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4707 Newport Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4707 Newport Ave offers parking.
Does 4707 Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Newport Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 4707 Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 4707 Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 Newport Ave has units with dishwashers.
