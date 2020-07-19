Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4707 Newport Ave Available 02/18/19 Great 2 bedrm, 2 bath single family, single story home in beautiful Ocean Beach. $2650 a month 1 year lease - 2 bedrm, 2 bathrm single family, single story home in Ocean Beach. Fenced yard, single car garage with garage door opener. Corner lot. Freshly painted, new stainless steel french door frig & DW, white gas range & microwave. Wood floors through-out Living rm, bedrms. Kit has vinyl flooring, bathrms tile floors. Ceiling Fans, Central Heat, Fireplace. Has a nice front porch to sit on as well as a small side and back yard for a nice vegetable or flower garden. Only a few blocks from the beach, shops & restaurants, & OB elementary school.



1 Small dogs up to 40lbs or cat welcome with additional pet deposits. Must provide renters insurance, vaccine records and sign a pet agreement. Non-smoking (all forms). Must have good credit, no evicts, clean background and verifiable income 3 times the amount of rent.



Rent $2650 a month on a 1 year lease. $2400 sec deposit (oac).



Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for gardener.



Contact Helen: 619-226-7368 or email me at: operations@bkbinc.com for appointments.



