San Diego, CA
4704 Hickok Pt
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

4704 Hickok Pt

4704 Hickok Point · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Hickok Point, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom home plus a loft - Nice home located in Remington Hills on a corner lot in South Bay. This two story home has 3 bedrooms, the loft is an optional bedroom, 2 and a half baths, and a two car garage. The living, dining and kitchen are all open making it great for family gatherings. The fully fenced back yard is large and a great place for the kids to play. All appliances will be provided by the owner if needed.

Minimum 1 year lease, available first week of January, pets negotiable.

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs http://youtu.be/TJIRWLT8JJk

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
DRE# 01277349

(RLNE1843752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Hickok Pt have any available units?
4704 Hickok Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4704 Hickok Pt currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Hickok Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Hickok Pt pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 Hickok Pt is pet friendly.
Does 4704 Hickok Pt offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Hickok Pt offers parking.
Does 4704 Hickok Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Hickok Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Hickok Pt have a pool?
No, 4704 Hickok Pt does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Hickok Pt have accessible units?
No, 4704 Hickok Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Hickok Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Hickok Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4704 Hickok Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 4704 Hickok Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
