4704 Hickok Pt

pet friendly garage

3 bedroom home plus a loft - Nice home located in Remington Hills on a corner lot in South Bay. This two story home has 3 bedrooms, the loft is an optional bedroom, 2 and a half baths, and a two car garage. The living, dining and kitchen are all open making it great for family gatherings. The fully fenced back yard is large and a great place for the kids to play. All appliances will be provided by the owner if needed.



Minimum 1 year lease, available first week of January, pets negotiable.



We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs http://youtu.be/TJIRWLT8JJk



