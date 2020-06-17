4703 Ashby St

Amenities
Remodeled move in ready 4bed/2bath 2,501 sqft home in El Cerritto on a cul-de-sac street nestled in the canyon. Remodeled kitchen w/SS appliances, large formal living room w/fireplace, formal dining, over sized family room w/floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Remodeled baths. Master suite has walk in shower, dual vanities, walk in closet. 2nd upstairs bed has large deck. Solar included. Covered patio off family rm w/outdoor prep area. Low maint yard w/ turf. Central Heat & A/C. Central Location near SDSU!