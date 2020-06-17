All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4703 Ashby St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4703 Ashby St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:39 PM

4703 Ashby St

4703 Ashby Street · (619) 410-8013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4703 Ashby Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,990

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled move in ready 4bed/2bath 2,501 sqft home in El Cerritto on a cul-de-sac street nestled in the canyon. Remodeled kitchen w/SS appliances, large formal living room w/fireplace, formal dining, over sized family room w/floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Remodeled baths. Master suite has walk in shower, dual vanities, walk in closet. 2nd upstairs bed has large deck. Solar included. Covered patio off family rm w/outdoor prep area. Low maint yard w/ turf. Central Heat & A/C. Central Location near SDSU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Ashby St have any available units?
4703 Ashby St has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 Ashby St have?
Some of 4703 Ashby St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 Ashby St currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Ashby St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Ashby St pet-friendly?
No, 4703 Ashby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4703 Ashby St offer parking?
Yes, 4703 Ashby St does offer parking.
Does 4703 Ashby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 Ashby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Ashby St have a pool?
No, 4703 Ashby St does not have a pool.
Does 4703 Ashby St have accessible units?
No, 4703 Ashby St does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Ashby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4703 Ashby St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4703 Ashby St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity