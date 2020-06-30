All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri.

4690 Rancho Del Mar Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4690 Rancho Del Mar Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
ELEVATED LIVING!!! Quality life live in prestigious Rancho Pacifica! Irreplaceable at this price! Custom built to the highest standards and quality finishes this 6BR suite plus Executive office and Billiard/Game Room estate has been beautifully remodeled and refreshed to embrace today's sophistication. Sited upon a large all usable 1 ac elevated corner lot w/ protected panoramic VIEWS, all amenities are here for the ideal CA lifestyle Perfect floor plan with gorgeous Master Suite on 1st level!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. have any available units?
4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. have?
Some of 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. currently offering any rent specials?
4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. pet-friendly?
No, 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. offer parking?
Yes, 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. offers parking.
Does 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. have a pool?
Yes, 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. has a pool.
Does 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. have accessible units?
No, 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. does not have accessible units.
Does 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri. has units with dishwashers.

