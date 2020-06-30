4690 Rancho Del Mar Tri.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table

ELEVATED LIVING!!! Quality life live in prestigious Rancho Pacifica! Irreplaceable at this price! Custom built to the highest standards and quality finishes this 6BR suite plus Executive office and Billiard/Game Room estate has been beautifully remodeled and refreshed to embrace today's sophistication. Sited upon a large all usable 1 ac elevated corner lot w/ protected panoramic VIEWS, all amenities are here for the ideal CA lifestyle Perfect floor plan with gorgeous Master Suite on 1st level!