San Diego, CA
4677 Saratoga Ave
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

4677 Saratoga Ave

4677 Saratoga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4677 Saratoga Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully Restored Home - This must see 3 bed 2 bath home has been lovingly restored, has refinished original hardwood floors, and new paint, no detail has been overlooked. The spacious kitchen has classic tile countertops, a main kitchen sink, and a second sink set in varnished butcher block next to the range--perfect for people who love to cook. Step out to the backyard from doors off the kitchen and the master bedroom and you'll find a large concrete patio area that is partially covered along one side. Both front and back yards are beautifully landscaped, and there's a workshop in the back that has a covered and fenced in patio area, plus one car parking space off the alley. The home is on the quieter, east side of Ebers, less than a block from a the park and recreational center. It's located just a couple of blocks from shops and restaurants and a short walk to the beach. You'll have access to all that Ocean Beach has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso for an appointment at 619-647-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, DRE #02015867.

(RLNE5518831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4677 Saratoga Ave have any available units?
4677 Saratoga Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4677 Saratoga Ave have?
Some of 4677 Saratoga Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4677 Saratoga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4677 Saratoga Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4677 Saratoga Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4677 Saratoga Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4677 Saratoga Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4677 Saratoga Ave offers parking.
Does 4677 Saratoga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4677 Saratoga Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4677 Saratoga Ave have a pool?
No, 4677 Saratoga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4677 Saratoga Ave have accessible units?
No, 4677 Saratoga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4677 Saratoga Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4677 Saratoga Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

