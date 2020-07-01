4677 Saratoga Ave

Amenities

Beautifully Restored Home - This must see 3 bed 2 bath home has been lovingly restored, has refinished original hardwood floors, and new paint, no detail has been overlooked. The spacious kitchen has classic tile countertops, a main kitchen sink, and a second sink set in varnished butcher block next to the range--perfect for people who love to cook. Step out to the backyard from doors off the kitchen and the master bedroom and you'll find a large concrete patio area that is partially covered along one side. Both front and back yards are beautifully landscaped, and there's a workshop in the back that has a covered and fenced in patio area, plus one car parking space off the alley. The home is on the quieter, east side of Ebers, less than a block from a the park and recreational center. It's located just a couple of blocks from shops and restaurants and a short walk to the beach. You'll have access to all that Ocean Beach has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso for an appointment at 619-647-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, DRE #02015867.



(RLNE5518831)