4673 Da Vinci St.

Carmel Valley Rental Home For Spring and Summer Vacations - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.



Enjoy a trip to San Diego and stay in this fully furnished single-family home located in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego. This three bedroom, two and half bath house has everything you need for your stay in San Diego. The home features a spacious open-concept kitchen and living room area equipped with everything you need to whip up a meal or to relax at the end of the day watching a movie and lounging on the comfortable couch. The home also includes a formal dining space and seating area when you enter the home.The second floor includes two guest bedrooms, both equipped with comfortable bedding and linens. The guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo and a dual vanity. The master bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom with a large soaking tub and glass enclosed shower. A working station is on the second floor and available for guests use with plenty of space for a laptop.



The private backyard is the perfect space to relax and enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather. The backyard features multiple seating and dining areas, including a built-in seating area with a fire pit and a dining table to enjoy meals cooked on the BBQ. The gazebo covered spa is available for guests use during their stay. Books and games are available for guests enjoyment. Guests can park up to two cars in the driveway. The home is fully furnished and equipped with everything you'll need to enjoy your stay including household supplies, linens and towels. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). Additional fees applied to all reservations. No smoking. No pets allowed.



The property is situated within close and convenient distance to schools, library, shopping, dinning, and Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center. It is just minutes from Del Mar beaches, the Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds, dining and shopping in the areas of Del Mar Heights - Carmel Valley - Del Mar - Solana Beach, and the Solana Beach - Cedros Design District. Centrally located near the beach, the home is just a quick drive to anywhere in San Diego County, and very accessible to favorite destinations, such as La Jolla Playhouse, historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easily and accessible with nearby access to Interstate 5, and the 805 and 56 freeways. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



