All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4673 Da Vinci St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4673 Da Vinci St.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

4673 Da Vinci St.

4673 Da Vinci Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4673 Da Vinci Street, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
fire pit
hot tub
bbq/grill
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Carmel Valley Rental Home For Spring and Summer Vacations - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

Enjoy a trip to San Diego and stay in this fully furnished single-family home located in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego. This three bedroom, two and half bath house has everything you need for your stay in San Diego. The home features a spacious open-concept kitchen and living room area equipped with everything you need to whip up a meal or to relax at the end of the day watching a movie and lounging on the comfortable couch. The home also includes a formal dining space and seating area when you enter the home.The second floor includes two guest bedrooms, both equipped with comfortable bedding and linens. The guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo and a dual vanity. The master bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom with a large soaking tub and glass enclosed shower. A working station is on the second floor and available for guests use with plenty of space for a laptop.

The private backyard is the perfect space to relax and enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather. The backyard features multiple seating and dining areas, including a built-in seating area with a fire pit and a dining table to enjoy meals cooked on the BBQ. The gazebo covered spa is available for guests use during their stay. Books and games are available for guests enjoyment. Guests can park up to two cars in the driveway. The home is fully furnished and equipped with everything you'll need to enjoy your stay including household supplies, linens and towels. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). Additional fees applied to all reservations. No smoking. No pets allowed.

The property is situated within close and convenient distance to schools, library, shopping, dinning, and Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center. It is just minutes from Del Mar beaches, the Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds, dining and shopping in the areas of Del Mar Heights - Carmel Valley - Del Mar - Solana Beach, and the Solana Beach - Cedros Design District. Centrally located near the beach, the home is just a quick drive to anywhere in San Diego County, and very accessible to favorite destinations, such as La Jolla Playhouse, historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easily and accessible with nearby access to Interstate 5, and the 805 and 56 freeways. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4843733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4673 Da Vinci St. have any available units?
4673 Da Vinci St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4673 Da Vinci St. have?
Some of 4673 Da Vinci St.'s amenities include pet friendly, fire pit, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4673 Da Vinci St. currently offering any rent specials?
4673 Da Vinci St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4673 Da Vinci St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4673 Da Vinci St. is pet friendly.
Does 4673 Da Vinci St. offer parking?
No, 4673 Da Vinci St. does not offer parking.
Does 4673 Da Vinci St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4673 Da Vinci St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4673 Da Vinci St. have a pool?
No, 4673 Da Vinci St. does not have a pool.
Does 4673 Da Vinci St. have accessible units?
No, 4673 Da Vinci St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4673 Da Vinci St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4673 Da Vinci St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University