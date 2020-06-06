4669 Marlborough Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming, remodeled historic home in the heart of Kensington Village. Downstairs unit with 2 faux beautifully tiled fireplaces, re-finished original 100yr old hardwood floors. Huge flagstone- landscaped back yard ( lemon, orange & fig trees). Perfect for entertaining, a large private front patio with fountain accessed through french doors off the living room. NOT SHARED with the other units. New Kitchen tile, counter, appliances. Designer bathroom w/big glass shower. Large, separate formal dining room.