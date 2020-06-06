All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:01 AM

4669 Marlborough Dr

4669 Marlborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4669 Marlborough Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, remodeled historic home in the heart of Kensington Village. Downstairs unit with 2 faux beautifully tiled fireplaces, re-finished original 100yr old hardwood floors. Huge flagstone- landscaped back yard ( lemon, orange & fig trees). Perfect for entertaining, a large private front patio with fountain accessed through french doors off the living room. NOT SHARED with the other units. New Kitchen tile, counter, appliances. Designer bathroom w/big glass shower. Large, separate formal dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4669 Marlborough Dr have any available units?
4669 Marlborough Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4669 Marlborough Dr have?
Some of 4669 Marlborough Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4669 Marlborough Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4669 Marlborough Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4669 Marlborough Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4669 Marlborough Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4669 Marlborough Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4669 Marlborough Dr offers parking.
Does 4669 Marlborough Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4669 Marlborough Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4669 Marlborough Dr have a pool?
No, 4669 Marlborough Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4669 Marlborough Dr have accessible units?
No, 4669 Marlborough Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4669 Marlborough Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4669 Marlborough Dr has units with dishwashers.

