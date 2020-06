Amenities

w/d hookup garage pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Rolando - 4664 Revillo Way is located in Rolando area of San Diego. This single family residence features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook up in garage and pool. Owner pays for monthly pool service. Rolando Village is a well-known enclave of charming homes centrally located. No Smoking. No refrigerator will be provided.



Please drive by the property first, then give Golden Management a call at (619) 698-6911.



(RLNE3400252)