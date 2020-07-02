4655 Utah Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

* 2 Bedroom Detached Unit

* Small quaint quiet cottage with fenced yard

* Hardwood Designer Paint Finish Floors

* Full bath with Tiled Walk- In Shower

* Street Parking

* Great Location walk to shopping, restaurants, and schools

* Freeway access and public transportation close by

* Back House Detached (Three Units on same Parcel)

* On-Site Laundry

* One Year Lease



Move-In Special for Immediate Move-In NOW with just deposit- Call/email for details!!

Tenant pays all utilities $75 Utility Contribution Fee for Water, Trash and Sewer. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One pet under 50 lbs. considered with owner approval and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.