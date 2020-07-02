All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4655 Utah Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4655 Utah Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:20 AM

4655 Utah Street

4655 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4655 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
* 2 Bedroom Detached Unit
* Small quaint quiet cottage with fenced yard
* Hardwood Designer Paint Finish Floors
* Full bath with Tiled Walk- In Shower
* Street Parking
* Great Location walk to shopping, restaurants, and schools
* Freeway access and public transportation close by
* Back House Detached (Three Units on same Parcel)
* On-Site Laundry
* One Year Lease

Move-In Special for Immediate Move-In NOW with just deposit- Call/email for details!!
Tenant pays all utilities $75 Utility Contribution Fee for Water, Trash and Sewer. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One pet under 50 lbs. considered with owner approval and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.
Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4655 Utah Street have any available units?
4655 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4655 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4655 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4655 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 4655 Utah Street offer parking?
No, 4655 Utah Street does not offer parking.
Does 4655 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4655 Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 4655 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 4655 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 4655 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4655 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4655 Utah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4655 Utah Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University