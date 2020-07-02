4651 Pico Street 108

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool

Furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo, Pacific Beach - Property Id: 252322



Fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo for rent in Pacific Beach. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac at the base of Soledad Mt. Rd. Open floor plan with sunny south facing outdoor balcony. Private and secure off-street covered parking. Complex has nice pool area and laundry facility. $1800 per month rent. Water, trash, sewer utilities, and HOA fees included. Available Now. Dog friendly with dog park right around the corner. Short term lease available. Please contact me for more details and to set up a time to see the property. Deposit can be paid over 2 months if needed.

