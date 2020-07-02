All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

4651 Pico Street 108

4651 Pico Street · No Longer Available
Location

4651 Pico Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo, Pacific Beach - Property Id: 252322

Fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo for rent in Pacific Beach. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac at the base of Soledad Mt. Rd. Open floor plan with sunny south facing outdoor balcony. Private and secure off-street covered parking. Complex has nice pool area and laundry facility. $1800 per month rent. Water, trash, sewer utilities, and HOA fees included. Available Now. Dog friendly with dog park right around the corner. Short term lease available. Please contact me for more details and to set up a time to see the property. Deposit can be paid over 2 months if needed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252322
Property Id 252322

(RLNE5671823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 Pico Street 108 have any available units?
4651 Pico Street 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4651 Pico Street 108 have?
Some of 4651 Pico Street 108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4651 Pico Street 108 currently offering any rent specials?
4651 Pico Street 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 Pico Street 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4651 Pico Street 108 is pet friendly.
Does 4651 Pico Street 108 offer parking?
Yes, 4651 Pico Street 108 offers parking.
Does 4651 Pico Street 108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4651 Pico Street 108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 Pico Street 108 have a pool?
Yes, 4651 Pico Street 108 has a pool.
Does 4651 Pico Street 108 have accessible units?
No, 4651 Pico Street 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 Pico Street 108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4651 Pico Street 108 has units with dishwashers.

