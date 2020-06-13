All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

4648 Utah St. Unit 7

4648 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4648 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom in the heart of the Adams Avenue-Upper Level - You'll love being close to the heart of University Heights and Normal Heights in this beautifully upgraded unit that has it all!

-2 bedrooms
-2 baths (both very tastefully upgraded)
-Extra large garage
-Driveway parking space
-W&D in unit
-Fireplace
-Gorgeous bamboo flooring
-Private balcony
-Upgraded kitchen
-Stainless steel appliances
-Walking distance to all the best of Adams Avenue!
-Gated complex

Terms-Lease

Pets considered upon approval with an increased deposit. Tenant pays gas/electric, phone/cable. Landlord pays water/sewer and trash.

You'll be instantly in love with the warm, bright feel as you enter this home!

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management, CA DRE License #01992010

Please call/text Dustyn (760) 994-6430 for showing times/to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE4156077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 have any available units?
4648 Utah St. Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 have?
Some of 4648 Utah St. Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Utah St. Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4648 Utah St. Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
