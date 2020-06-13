4648 Utah St. Unit 7

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom in the heart of the Adams Avenue-Upper Level - You'll love being close to the heart of University Heights and Normal Heights in this beautifully upgraded unit that has it all!



-2 bedrooms

-2 baths (both very tastefully upgraded)

-Extra large garage

-Driveway parking space

-W&D in unit

-Fireplace

-Gorgeous bamboo flooring

-Private balcony

-Upgraded kitchen

-Stainless steel appliances

-Walking distance to all the best of Adams Avenue!

-Gated complex



Terms-Lease



Pets considered upon approval with an increased deposit. Tenant pays gas/electric, phone/cable. Landlord pays water/sewer and trash.



You'll be instantly in love with the warm, bright feel as you enter this home!



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management, CA DRE License #01992010



Please call/text Dustyn (760) 994-6430 for showing times/to schedule an appointment.



