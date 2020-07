Amenities

4630 Virginia Avenue Available 08/03/20 Bright & Spacious House with Back Yard! - Located near San Diego State this house features a Detached Garage, Washer and Dryer, Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Microwave and Tile Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Living Room with Hardwood Flooring, 2 Full Baths, Large Front Yard with Driveway, Enclosed Back Yard great for entertaining and BBQing! Lots of Off Street Parking and More!



No Pets Allowed



