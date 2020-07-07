All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 21 2019 at 9:47 AM

4627 Idaho Street

4627 Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Location

4627 Idaho Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom/1 bathroom cottage with private yard and off street parking in highly desirable antique row neighborhood of University Heights (3 Month Minimum).

Perfect for someone in transition, in escrow, visiting professional/professor, traveling nurse, attorney, or someone just looking to try out one of the best neighborhoods in San Diego.

Features:
- Furnished
- Long or Short Term Lease (minimum of 3 months)
- 1 Bed/1 Bath
- Private fenced yard
- 2 Off Street Gated Parking Spaces
- AC
- Stackable Washer/Dryer (in Unit)
- Quiet neighborhood, walking distance to public transportation, trendy coffee
shops/restaurants and pubs

About the area:
Antique Row is a trendy, safe and quiet area of University Heights (San Diego). Trolley Barn Park, coffee shops, pubs, antique stores and public transportation are all within walking distance. Easy access to most major freeways including I-8, 163, 15, and 805. Major universities and hospitals are within a 15 minute drive (UCSD, San Diego State, California Western School of Law, Thomas Jefferson School of Law, San Diego City and Mesa Colleges; and University, Scripps Mercy, Sharp Memorial, Rady Childrens and Balboa Hospitals). Nearby attractions include the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, and area beaches (just a few miles away). Close to Whole Foods, Sprouts and Trader Joes. University Heights is just a half mile from Hillcrest and Normal Heights and a short drive from North Park, South Park, Mission Valley, Old Town, Gaslamp District, Convention Center, Petco Park and Downtown San Diego.

Rental Terms:

- Available immediately
- Rent $2295/ Deposit $2295
- Short (minimum 3 month) or long term lease.
- Water/trash/high speed internet included. Tenant to pay SDGE.
- Well behaved dogs considered

*Do not disturb tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Idaho Street have any available units?
4627 Idaho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 Idaho Street have?
Some of 4627 Idaho Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Idaho Street currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Idaho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Idaho Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4627 Idaho Street is pet friendly.
Does 4627 Idaho Street offer parking?
Yes, 4627 Idaho Street offers parking.
Does 4627 Idaho Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4627 Idaho Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Idaho Street have a pool?
No, 4627 Idaho Street does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Idaho Street have accessible units?
No, 4627 Idaho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Idaho Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4627 Idaho Street does not have units with dishwashers.

