4627 Idaho Street

Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom/1 bathroom cottage with private yard and off street parking in highly desirable antique row neighborhood of University Heights (3 Month Minimum).



Perfect for someone in transition, in escrow, visiting professional/professor, traveling nurse, attorney, or someone just looking to try out one of the best neighborhoods in San Diego.



Features:

- Furnished

- Long or Short Term Lease (minimum of 3 months)

- 1 Bed/1 Bath

- Private fenced yard

- 2 Off Street Gated Parking Spaces

- AC

- Stackable Washer/Dryer (in Unit)

- Quiet neighborhood, walking distance to public transportation, trendy coffee

shops/restaurants and pubs



About the area:

Antique Row is a trendy, safe and quiet area of University Heights (San Diego). Trolley Barn Park, coffee shops, pubs, antique stores and public transportation are all within walking distance. Easy access to most major freeways including I-8, 163, 15, and 805. Major universities and hospitals are within a 15 minute drive (UCSD, San Diego State, California Western School of Law, Thomas Jefferson School of Law, San Diego City and Mesa Colleges; and University, Scripps Mercy, Sharp Memorial, Rady Childrens and Balboa Hospitals). Nearby attractions include the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, and area beaches (just a few miles away). Close to Whole Foods, Sprouts and Trader Joes. University Heights is just a half mile from Hillcrest and Normal Heights and a short drive from North Park, South Park, Mission Valley, Old Town, Gaslamp District, Convention Center, Petco Park and Downtown San Diego.



Rental Terms:



- Available immediately

- Rent $2295/ Deposit $2295

- Short (minimum 3 month) or long term lease.

- Water/trash/high speed internet included. Tenant to pay SDGE.

- Well behaved dogs considered



*Do not disturb tenant