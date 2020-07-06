4618-4622 Marlborough Dr

Amenities
2 bed 1 bath Old World Charm in the Heart of Kensington! - 2 bed 1 bath Old World Charm in the Heart of Kensington! Updated kitchen and bathroom, common laundry room, 1 parking space, A/C, stove and refrigerator.
Due to the current event of COVID-19 we have virtual tours available. Please click the link to see the virtual tour.
https://youtu.be/RC0QTaDZN84
Small pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit.
Available now for a 1 year lease agreement.
Rent: $2,395
Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com
(RLNE5700469)