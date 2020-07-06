All apartments in San Diego
4618-4622 Marlborough Dr

Location

4618 Marlborough Dr, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

2 bed 1 bath Old World Charm in the Heart of Kensington! - 2 bed 1 bath Old World Charm in the Heart of Kensington! Updated kitchen and bathroom, common laundry room, 1 parking space, A/C, stove and refrigerator.

Due to the current event of COVID-19 we have virtual tours available. Please click the link to see the virtual tour.

https://youtu.be/RC0QTaDZN84

Small pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit.

Available now for a 1 year lease agreement.

Rent: $2,395
Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com

(RLNE5700469)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr have any available units?
4618-4622 Marlborough Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr have?
Some of 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4618-4622 Marlborough Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr offers parking.
Does 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr have a pool?
No, 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr have accessible units?
No, 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618-4622 Marlborough Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
