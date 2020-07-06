4618-4622 Marlborough Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2 bed 1 bath Old World Charm in the Heart of Kensington! - 2 bed 1 bath Old World Charm in the Heart of Kensington! Updated kitchen and bathroom, common laundry room, 1 parking space, A/C, stove and refrigerator.



Due to the current event of COVID-19 we have virtual tours available. Please click the link to see the virtual tour.



https://youtu.be/RC0QTaDZN84



Small pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit.



Available now for a 1 year lease agreement.



Rent: $2,395

Deposit: $2,000

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com



