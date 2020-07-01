4612 Marlborough Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Kensington! - 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Kensington!



Right off of Adams Ave. completely REMODELED top floor unit! Beautiful hardwood floors, stone walls accents, stainless steel appliances, off street parking, common laundry, water & trash paid!



Sorry NO Pets.



Available in NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $1,695

Deposit: $1,600

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



