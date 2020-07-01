All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

4612 Marlborough Drive

4612 Marlborough Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Marlborough Dr, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Kensington! - 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Kensington!

Right off of Adams Ave. completely REMODELED top floor unit! Beautiful hardwood floors, stone walls accents, stainless steel appliances, off street parking, common laundry, water & trash paid!

Sorry NO Pets.

Available in NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,695
Deposit: $1,600
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4292390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Marlborough Drive have any available units?
4612 Marlborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Marlborough Drive have?
Some of 4612 Marlborough Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Marlborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Marlborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Marlborough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Marlborough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4612 Marlborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Marlborough Drive offers parking.
Does 4612 Marlborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Marlborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Marlborough Drive have a pool?
No, 4612 Marlborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Marlborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 4612 Marlborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Marlborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 Marlborough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

